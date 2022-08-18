24-year-old Knoxville man died in Tuesday's shooting in Morningside neighborhood
Knoxville police have identified the man shot and killed in the Morningside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as Richard Wynn, 24, of Knoxville.
Knoxville police officers responded to the shooting at around 1:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, a spokesperson said in a press release. Wynn was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.
As of Thursday afternoon, no suspects have been arrested or charged, a spokesperson said.
Vine Middle School was temporarily placed on lockdown after the shooting, but that was lifted a short time later, the release stated.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 24-year-old Knoxville man died in Morningside neighborhood shooting