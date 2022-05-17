24-year-old man arrested on 2 capital murder charges in Phenix City shooting death

The Phenix City Police Department on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man in the shooting death of a 39-year-old Montgomery man, according to a news release.

Last Friday, police arrived at Jack Houghston Hospital, where Edward Pettway was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pettway was able to give officers “limited information” about the incident before he passed away, the release said.

Police received more information about the homicide, which led to the arrest of D’Antonio Gibson. Pettway and Gibson only knew each other through an internet transaction, the release said.

Gibson is in the Russell County Jail on two counts of capital murder. The first count is for murder during a robbery, and the second count is for murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle.