24-year-old man arrested after 2 men fatally shot at Mesa apartment complex

Mesa police said a man was arrested after Salvador Morales and Greyhawk Silversmith were killed at an apartment.

Mesa police arrested a man after two men, including his uncle, were fatally shot in an Mesa apartment complex early Monday morning near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road.

Victor Silversmith, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a Mesa police news release. The Mesa Police Department Air Unit reported Silversmith was walking in and out of an apartment with a gun in his hands after police were called to the area for shots fired.

Silversmith surrendered to police without incident.

Officers said Silversmith told them, "I killed him," court documents state.

Neighbors reported hearing gun shots and saw Silversmith coming out of his apartment and walking to the parking lot. Silversmith was seen shooting at someone multiple times, according to court documents. The person collapsed next to a vehicle.

Silversmith was seen walking back to the apartment and then back to the parking lot, court documents state. A witness reported Silversmith stood over the person who had collapsed and fired "several more times" before returning to the apartment again.

In the parking lot officers found a man, later identified as Salvador Morales, 21 who had been shot, according to police. Morales was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers found two other men with gunshot wounds in the apartment Silversmith exited. It was unclear how and why these two men were shot.

One of them was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The other man, identified as Greyhawk Silversmith, 25, was pronounced dead on scene.

Richard Encinas, a spokesperson with Mesa police, said Victor Silversmith is the nephew of Greyhawk Silversmith.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Victor Silversmith arrested on suspicion of murder after Mesa shooting