24-year-old man arrested after police say he shot, killed a family member in Denton

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a family member, according to a news release from Denton police.

Joseph Davis has been charged with murder and is being held at the Denton jail on $500,000 bond, according to the release. Police said Davis shot the family member Monday around 8:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street.

Police found a female family member of Davis at the family’s shared residence after they received a shooting call, according to the news release. Police rendered first aid to the victim, but she died after being taken to the hospital.

Police said they arrested Davis on Monday night.

The victim’s name and relation to Davis will be released after next of kin has been notified, according to the release.