24-year-old man arrested in West 7th Street-area rape, Fort Worth police say

A 24-year-old man raped a woman last week in the West 7th Street bar district in Fort Worth, police said on Tuesday as they announced his arrest.

Caylon Washington was arrested on Thursday on suspicion aggravated sexual assault.

Washington raped the woman on June 27 in the 900 block of Foch Street, Fort Worth police said.

The victim did not know the assailant, who threatened her with a gun.

Police reviewed camera recordings and conducted surveillance operations during the investigation.

Police said that they do not believe that there are related crimes, but would utilize a DNA database as a precaution.

The rape occurred about 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot near near a bar, Texas Republic, at 945 Foch St., according to a social media post written by a friend of the victim.

“The suspect followed my friend to her car and forced himself on her in her own vehicle,” according to the post. “Thankfully she is alive but she went through a traumatic experience that will sit in the back of her mind for the rest of her life.”