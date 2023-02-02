24-year-old man awaiting trial dies while being held at Leavenworth penitentiary

A 24-year-old man awaiting trial on drug trafficking charges was pronounced dead after being found unconscious at the Leavenworth penitentiary, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Stephon Dickens was found unresponsive about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. Prison staff initiated life-savings measures and requested emergency medical workers to respond, who later declared Dickens deceased, according to the news release.

No staff or others incarcerated at the prison were injured. The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service were notified.

Dickens arrived at the penitentiary in August, and was being held there while awaiting trial in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri. Dickens was indicted on one count each of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Dickens was scheduled to go to trial in June, according to court documents

The U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth is a medium security prison currently housing 1,635 men.