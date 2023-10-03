24-year-old man beats father to death with a glass mug at Texas apartment, police say

A 24-year-old Texas man is accused of beating his father to death with a glass mug, Houston investigators say.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex near downtown at about 7 a.m. Oct. 2, KTRK reported.

A man got into an argument with his father, 46-year-old Todd Jackson Sr., which escalated into violence, police told the outlet.

The man attacked Jackson with a beer mug, court documents say.

Jackson was taken to a hospital where he died from blunt force trauma, police told KPRC.

Four family members lived at the apartment, including the man and his father, the outlet reported, and everyone was home at the time of the attack.

The man is facing a charge of murder and his bond was set at $250,000, records show.

