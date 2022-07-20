24-year-old man charged in killing of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez

A Kansas City, North, man was charged with murder in the killing of North Kansas City Police Daniel Vasquez, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop late Tuesday morning.

Clay County Prosecutor Dan White charged Joshua T. Rocha, 24, Wednesday with one count each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Vasquez. He was being held on a $2 million bond in the Clay County jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Rocha could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole, White said during a news conference Wednesday morning outside the North Kansas City Police Department.

Vasquez was shot about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday after he pulled over a gray Ford Taurus with a temporary Missouri tag that expired in 2018 near 21st Avenue and Clay Street in North Kansas City. Authorities allege Rocha left the vehicle during the stop and opened fire on Vasquez.

North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

Vasquez died of his wounds at North Kansas City Hospital as he was being prepared to be moved to another hospital.

Rocha surrendered to Kansas City police after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statewide alert for the car and the apprehension of its driver.

Police recovered a weapon Tuesday using a search warrant, said Deputy Chief Mike Wood with the Kansas City Police Department, the agency handling the investigation. Officers were not releasing other information on the kind of weapon and are investigating if it was used in the shooting.

Vasquez was “a shining star” for the department, said North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman.

Vasquez joined the department in January 2021 as a recruit and was promoted to full officer status after he graduated from the Regional Police Academy in July 2021.

Prior to joining the department, he worked for the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District, where he received special recognition for his service from his employer, according to a story from the Northeast News.

Vasquez is the first North Kansas City police officer killed in the line of duty.

Kansas City FOP Lodge 99 created a fundraiser for Vasquez’s funeral arrangements and other family assistance.