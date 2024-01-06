24-year-old man dead, another man injured in shooting at Phoenix park

One man was dead and another was injured after a Thursday afternoon shooting near a Phoenix park.

Officers responded to a call just before 4 p.m. regarding "unknown trouble" near 35th and Morten avenues, according to a Phoenix police news release.

Officers found Abdul Karim Bin Abdul Jalil, 24, with a gunshot wound at Mariposa Park, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives found that the two victims were in a fight with someone who retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired rounds at them before leaving the area, according to police. No other information on a suspect was provided by police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information that leads to an arrest, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Abdul Karim Bin Abdul Jalil killed in shooting at Phoenix park