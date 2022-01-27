24-year-old man fatally shot in Lansdowne, Baltimore County Police say

A man was fatally shot in Lansdowne Wednesday night, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at the intersection of Hollins Ferry Road and 1st Avenue, according to a news release. Around 8:30 p.m., they found Ty Stone, 24, who had been shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest and charges, at 866-7LOCKUP.