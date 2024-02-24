24-year-old man found dead with gunshot wound in Phoenix alley

Police found a man who had been fatally shot in a Phoenix alley on Thursday evening, officials said.

Roy Orozco, 24, was discovered by police near Campbell Avenue and 27th Drive just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to Sgt. Rob Scherer, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers found that Orozco had at least one gunshot wound, Scherer wrote in a Friday news release.

Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department were investigating the incident. Scherer asked that anyone with information call Phoenix police and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case, he stated.

