24-year-old man found shot, dead in northwest Atlanta street, APD investigating

A 24-year-old man was shot to death on a northwest Atlanta street Tuesday morning around 10:15 a.m.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News when they arrived at the intersection of Jett Street and Sunset Ave NW they located the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are working to determine if the victim was shot in the street or if the shooting occurred at another location.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

