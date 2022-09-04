24-year-old man identified as Peoria's latest homicide victim

PEORIA – A 24-year-old South Peoria man was identified Sunday as the city's latest homicide victim.

Jamarion Lee, of North Saratoga Street., died early Saturday morning after being found with "apparent gunshot wounds" in the 1600 block of West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The coroner said an autopsy would be done Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 12 rounds had been fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found Lee who had been shot. He was unresponsive, with no pulse, and not breathing. Paramedics transported him to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:07 a.m. Saturday.

No arrests have been made and the matter remains under investigation, Peoria police have said.

Lee's death is the city's 17th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Peoria police at (309) 494-8397, tip411 (anonymously) or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

