24-year-old man from Kansas City charged in September fatal shooting

A Kansas City man was charged Monday in a September 2021 shooting that killed a 27-year-old man.

Corey Marrett, 24, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Wyshaud Smith, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Smith was found shot and unresponsive in a car that had crashed at East 53rd Street and Brighton Avenue in the city’s Swope Parkway-Elmwood neighborhood on Sept. 28. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Surveillance footage from the area showed a black Dodge Durango pull up alongside Smith’s car on Brighton Avenue that afternoon. Smith’s car then veered off the road into a utility pole as the Durango sped off in the other direction, according to the case’s probable cause statement.

Smith’s father told police his son was in “an ongoing feud” with a man.

Police used a license plate reader and cellphone records to identify Marrett, court records said.

Marrett was arrested Jan. 18 and invoked his right to an attorney. A defense attorney for Marrett was not yet listed in court records.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.