24-year-old man killed in Ontario County crash

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ontario County on Friday.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies said Stephen Erb, 24, of Penn Yan, was traveling south on County Road 18 in the town of Gorham about 5:40 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road, striking an embankment and overturning.

Erb was ejected from the vehicle and severely injured, deputies said. He was taken to FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, where he died, deputies said.

A 23-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Stephen Erb killed in Ontario County NY crash