24-year-old man shot to death in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood, Bibb coroner says

A 24-year-old Macon man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon behind a duplex on Grier Street in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The victim, Shawn Deontae Watts Jr., died at the scene, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials later said that a second man, 18-year-old Cleveland Raines, had also been shot during the 4 p.m. incident and that Raines was being treated at a city hospital Tuesday evening.

The shooting scene at 378 Grier lies just east of Rogers Avenue, roughly halfway between Vineville and Ingleside avenues.

The cause of the shootings was not immediately known and it was unclear whether investigators had identified a suspect.

Watts’ slaying is the county’s 48th violent homicide of the year and potentially the 40th killing to be considered a murder case.