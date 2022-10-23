24-year-old man shot in Goshen Saturday

Oct. 22—GOSHEN — A 24-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

According to a Goshen Police Department report, officers were dispatched to Crazyman's Stompin' Grounds Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, at 3:05 a.m. Saturday after receiving multiple calls about a subject being shot in a parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding a 24-year-old white man with multiple gunshot wounds, the report noted. The man was transported to a nearby hospital via MedFlight for treatment of his wounds, and the case remains under investigation.

The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released. Additional information regarding the incident will be reported as it becomes available.