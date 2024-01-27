24-year-old man shot and killed in south Stockton's second homicide this month

Stockton Police investigates the scene of a homicide of a 24-year-old man on 6th Street and Harrison Street in south Stockton on Jan. 27, 2024.

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in south Stockton's second homicide this month.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, officers rushed to West Sixth and South Harrison streets. Police responded to the area after a 911 caller reported a possible shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead. His name hasn't been released, pending notification of family or next of kin by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called to collect evidence and photos of the scene, in front of Church of the Living God. Officer David Scott could not provide further details on the church's possible connection to the homicide, but stated that when police have taped off an area, it usually indicates there is evidentiary value.

At about 12:45 p.m., law enforcement officials could be seen circled around a white Hyundai Elantra with its doors open. A single evidence marker was placed in the middle of the street, about five yards from the car.

The church's parking lot was also taped off.

Police did not release any suspect information and investigators still don't know what motivated the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Within the last year, young people have been the target of a string of shootings around Airport Way and Eighth Street, concentrated in the less than half-square-mile neighborhood between Williams Brotherhood Park and Van Buren Elementary School.

Between March 2023 and January 2024, seven people between the ages of 17 and 40 have been fatally shot in the area. Police haven't gone into detail about what they believe is behind the high homicide rate in the neighborhood.

Just three weeks ago, on Jan. 6, 20-year-old Ralph White was killed in a triple shooting near Julian and South Phelps streets in southeast Stockton.

A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old also suffered nonfatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives continue to search for leads in both cases. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (209) 937-8377 or submit an anonymous tip at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 24-year-old killed in south Stockton's second homicide this month