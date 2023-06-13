24-year-old man shot, killed near North Augusta Middle School; woman injured in separate shooting

Jun. 13—A 24-year-old man is dead and a woman was injured in two separate shootings in North Augusta.

Carnell Nealous III, was found shot in the 1200 block of Weston Street in North Augusta, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The location of the shooting is near North Augusta Middle School.

Ables said Nealous died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

He said police are looking for a possible light in color sedan.

Nealous's body will be autopsied in Newberry, Ables said.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said another shooting took place earlier Tuesday, around 4:30 a.m. near the 640 Block of Hutchinson Drive.

He said a 52-year-old woman was shot at least once in the shoulder in a drive-by and was taken to a hospital.

He said police don't have suspects from either shooting at this time and police have not determined if the shootings are connected.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and the sheriff's office are investigating.

This is a developing story.