A 24-year-old man stole lottery tickets across Sacramento County, sheriff’s deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday who is accused of stealing lottery tickets at five convenience stores across the county.

A 24-year-old man is also accused of pointing a gun at store clerks during the thefts of California Lottery tickets, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that investigators determined the same suspect stole tickets based on the clothing description, pattern of theft and gun description.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of five felony robbery charges and is held without bail.