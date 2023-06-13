A 24-year-old Milwaukee man died after crashing during a high-speed chase by West Allis police

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man died after crashing during a high-speed chase in West Allis on June 13.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man died after crashing during a high-speed chase by West Allis police early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started after police were involved in a separate traffic stop.

West Allis police were conducting an OWI investigation around 12:44 a.m. at South 57th Street and West Lincoln Avenue, a pickup truck, unrelated to the investigation, drove east on Lincoln Avenue at a high speed, according to West Allis Deputy Police Chief Robert Fletcher.

An officer pursued, but the driver refused to stop, turning onto Miller Park Way (South 43rd Street) and increasing speed.

The truck drove through a red light at South 43rd Street and West Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee and was struck by another vehicle going east on Oklahoma, Fletcher said.

The pickup lost control, struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and a tree. The driver was killed.

Neither the driver of the other vehicle nor anyone else was injured, according to police.

The Milwaukee Police Department is conducting the crash investigation.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on Twitter @Redheadliner.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man dies in crash following chase by West Allis police