A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for carjacking and armed robbery

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for carjacking and armed robbery. This photo, from the sentencing memorandum, shows the vehicle after it crashed into another vehicle while fleeing police in Milwaukee.

Following what a judge called a "crime spree" that started in Wauwatosa and went to Tennessee before returning to Milwaukee, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of attempted carjacking, carjacking and armed robbery at a Tennessee gas station.

Larnelle Tabor also crashed into another vehicle, sending its driver to the hospital, after he fled from Milwaukee police with the car he helped steal, according to a sentencing memorandum.

Chief Judge Pamela Pepper of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin sentenced Tabor to 13 years in prison.

"It just seems to get worse and worse," Pepper said about Tabor's charges.

Another man, Trayvon Taylor, was also charged in connection with the crimes, accused of helping Tabor. His sentencing is set for June 23 before the same judge. Taylor entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to two counts of intent to cause death and serious bodily harm by attempting to take a motor vehicle by force and one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Tabor's sentencing comes as vehicle thefts and reckless driving are on the rise in the Milwaukee area.

In 2021, there were a record number of vehicle thefts, with more than 11,500 vehicles stolen in Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs.

In Milwaukee, a proposed ordinance that would provide an avenue for the city of Milwaukee to take away the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers, perhaps permanently, received committee approval earlier this month.

The charges

According to the sentencing memorandum:

On March 4, 2020, a 79-year-old man parked his 2004 Buick LaSabre in the parking lot of a Walgreen's, 2275 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa.

Taylor opened the driver's door, pointed a gun at the man's ribs and demanded the keys, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Tabor acted as a "lookout" during the incident, but when the man refused to give them his keys, Taylor and Tabor went across the street to Equitable Bank, 2290 N. Mayfair Road.

Taylor pointed a gun at a woman who was loading items into her car, and she handed over her keys.

Tabor and Taylor then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Less than 48 hours later, Tabor and Taylor robbed a gas station in Clarksville, Tennessee. But this time Tabor was the gunman, telling the employee at the gas station, "Hurry up, or I’ll shoot you!"

They stole $70 and 51 packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store, the sentencing memorandum said.

Two days later, Taylor and Tabor were back in Milwaukee.

On March 8, 2020, shortly before 10 p.m., a Milwaukee police officer found the stolen vehicle on Milwaukee's north side.

The memorandum said Tabor fled when police tried to stop the car. During the pursuit, Tabor ran multiple red lights and stop signs, crashing into another car that was crossing an intersection.

A 29-year-old woman lost consciousness because of the crash. She also suffered a concussion and severe neck and back pain and was taken to an area hospital. Her vehicle was considered a "total loss." The stolen vehicle was also totaled.

Tabor also had a loaded gun in the vehicle, as well as crack cocaine and marijuana.

