24-year-old mother of 3 found dead in Tacoma apartment
A 24-year-old mother of three was found dead in a Tacoma apartment on Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
At around 9:57 a.m. on May 17, Tacoma police responded to a welfare check in the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.
According to police, one of the victim’s children told a neighbor that her mother was dead inside the apartment.
Officers found the mother dead inside.
The children – ages 2, 3 and 5 – were unharmed and were placed into protective custody.
Detectives are investigating the scene as a homicide.
This is a breaking news story.