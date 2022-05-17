24-year-old mother of 3 found dead in Tacoma apartment

A 24-year-old mother of three was found dead in a Tacoma apartment on Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At around 9:57 a.m. on May 17, Tacoma police responded to a welfare check in the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.

According to police, one of the victim’s children told a neighbor that her mother was dead inside the apartment.

Officers found the mother dead inside.

The children – ages 2, 3 and 5 – were unharmed and were placed into protective custody.

Detectives are investigating the scene as a homicide.

This is a breaking news story.