24-year-old pizza delivery man on break shot dead in front of mom, California cops say

A mother “unknowingly” watched her son, a pizza delivery man on a break, get shot dead in his vehicle outside their home, California police reported.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, found a 24-year-old man dying of gunshot wounds, Oakley police said in a news release.

Investigators learned he was sitting in his vehicle outside his home while on a break from his pizza delivery job when another vehicle pulled up and a passenger got out, police said.

The passenger shot him multiple times, then got back into the other vehicle, which fled, police said.

“I spoke to a mother who unknowingly watched her son get shot in front of his own house,” Police Chief Paul Beard said in the news release, calling the shooting “horrendous.”

“This crime happened in a relatively quiet part of Oakley and right across from a school — an area we do not expect violence to occur,” Beard said. “When you consider the victim’s family witnessed this act and when you take into account the time of year we are in, it makes this all that more sad.”

Police ask anyone with information or with security video possibly showing the other vehicle to contact 925-625-8060 or detectives at 925-325-6670 or dombrouski@ci.oakley.ca.us.

Oakley is about 50 miles east of San Francisco.

