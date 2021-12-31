24-year-old sentenced to 7 years for possessing heroin

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 24-year-old has been sentenced to seven years of incarceration for possessing about 12 grams of heroin.

Joshua Arron Lanning pleaded guilty to a Level 4 felony as a lesser-included charge to the original Level 3 felony charge. The plea agreement he reached with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office also dismissed four misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.

The seven years is one more than the standard six-year sentence for a Level 4 felony. Lanning has an extensive criminal record the past five years in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. He has been convicted of three drug-possession counts, two drug-dealing counts plus driving with a suspended license, fraud and receiving stolen property.

Lanning has remained in Wayne County's jail since his Nov. 16, 2020, arrest after the traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When the vehicle was stopped, Lanning identified himself as "Jacob," the affidavit said. He later was found to have an arrest warrant out of South Carolina for a parole violation.

A patdown of Lanning found a glass pipe containing residue in his pocket. A backpack on the passenger floorboard contained a revolver, multiple digital scales, sandwich baggies, five glass pipes and a pouch with white powder, according to the affidavit. A hollowed-out piece of wood found on the floorboard contained $152, 10 green tablets and two bags of white powder.

Lanning originally denied the backpack was his, the affidavit said; however, he later admitted all of the items were his.

One of the bags of powder tested positive for heroin and weighed 11.8 grams, according to the affidavit.

