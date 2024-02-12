24-year-old woman in critical condition after Dayton stabbing

A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Just after midnight, Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Cornell Ridge Drive on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 24-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, Bauer said.

According to a Montgomery County dispatch incident brief report, the woman was stabbed in the face.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department has a suspect in custody.

Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.