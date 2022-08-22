24-year-old woman fatally shot in the head at Chinatown bus stop in Hawaii

A woman was fatally shot at a Chinatown bus stop in Honolulu, Hawaii, in what authorities are classifying as a second-degree murder.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) initially classified the case as attempted murder in the second degree when the 24-year-old woman was shot in the head while sitting at a bus stop shortly after 11 p.m. near the corner of Hotel Street and River Street on Aug. 19.

The woman was treated for a gunshot wound by the Emergency Medical Services and taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died at around 2:30 a.m. the next day.

The case has been reclassified to second-degree murder.

The victim was with her husband when they got into an altercation with an unidentified man earlier in the night at the bus stop, according to police. Another man then showed up during the argument and allegedly shot the woman in the head.

The investigation is currently ongoing. No arrests have been made.

“Homicide detectives are continuing to process the scene, interview witnesses, review 911 calls as well as surveillance footage and process evidence,” Lt. Deena Thoemmes of HPD Criminal Investigation Division reportedly said. “At this time, this incident does not appear to be a random act.”

Anyone with information regarding this case or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

Featured Image via Hawaii News Now

