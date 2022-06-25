24-Year-Old Woman Held Hostage Alerts Police Using Grubhub Delivery

Thanks to her quick thinking and a meal delivery app, a young woman who was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted in the Bronx is now safe.A young woman allegedly held hostage and sexually assaulted in the Bronx is now safe, thanks to her quick thinking and a food delivery app.

A Grubhub order for breakfast sandwiches and burgers at 5 a.m. is the norm for the Chipper Truck Café in Yonkers, N.Y.; however, a particular note under additional instructions separated one order from the rest.

Alice Bermejo of Chipper Truck Cafe said she was surprised when she received the order from the woman requesting for the restaurant to call the police. She said the note was rushed, saying to have the cops come with the food and not make it obvious.

“She was basically saying to bring the police with the delivery,” Bermejo said. “They’d seen the note on the order and they called my husband, said ‘what should we do,’ and he was like, ‘call the police, can’t take any risks, better be safe than sorry.'”

According to CNN, the food delivery order came from an apartment in the Eastchester section of the Bronx. New York Police said 32-year-old Kemoy Royal allegedly held the unnamed woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.

CNN reports the woman, who had just met Royal the same day she was reportedly kidnapped, had her phone taken away and was only allowed to use it to order food. Instead, she used the opportunity to notify the cops for help.

Royal has been charged with committing predatory sexual assault, rape, criminal sexual act and sexual abuse. He was arraigned on Sunday and a judge set bail at $25,000 cash. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, court records show.

In addition, Royal is also charged with strangulation, committing sexual abuse and attempted criminal sexual act for a separate alleged sexual assault against a 26-year-old woman four days prior, the complaint states. The police have not yet revealed how they linked the two cases.