24-year-old woman missing from Olathe, considered endangered. Police need help finding her

A 24-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in northern Olathe is missing and police asked for help finding her, a police spokesman said.

Ameera Harb, who is considered endangered due to a medical diagnosis, disappeared after she was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday walking in the 11100 block of South Lone Elm Road, said Sgt. John Moncayo with the Olathe Police Department.

Harb is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green coat, orange pants and carrying a purse.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).