A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in West Allis, police say; an investigation is underway

West Allis police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman in the city.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the West Allis Police Department received several 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots and a person being struck by gunfire in the 1300 block of South 72nd Street, according to a news release from the department.

When they got there, they found a 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Police and fire personnel provided medical attention to the woman, but she died at the scene, police said.

When officers arrived, the shooter was not at the scene and is not in custody.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

