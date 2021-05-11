24 Palestinians including 9 children dead as Israel hits Hamas

Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. It was an escalation sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

  • Israel airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinians say, after militants fire rockets at Jerusalem

    Israel's military said it carried out strikes against armed groups, rocket launchers and military posts in Gaza after militants there crossed what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "red line" by firing on the Jerusalem area for the first time since a 2014 war. The rocket fire and Israeli air strikes continued late into the night, with Palestinians reporting loud explosions close to Gaza City and across the coastal strip.

  • In abrupt escalation, Hamas rockets target Jerusalem and Israel retaliates

    Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Monday, after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a religious site.

  • The next few days will be crucial in deciding where the violence in Gaza and Jerusalem will lead

    The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is approaching a critical juncture as mass protests sweep across Jerusalem, Israeli forces carry out airstrikes in Gaza and waves of rockets continue to rain down on Israeli towns near the southern border. On Monday night, the Israeli military launched Operation Guardian of the Walls, a major offensive which as of Monday morning has already killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives. There are also reports of civilian casualties, including nine children according to Palestinian officials. The operation was in response to a rocket attack by Hamas on Jerusalem, which caused no deaths or serious injuries but was regarded as a major provocation by Israel. Meanwhile, clashes at the ancient al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City, as well as in Damascus Gate and the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, have wounded hundreds of Palestinians and two dozen Israeli police officers.

  • The Latest: Hamas leader blames Israel for latest round

    Hamas’ leader says Israel is responsible for the latest round of fighting in the region because of its actions in Jerusalem. The fighting broke out on Monday after Israeli police used stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. On Tuesday, Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets.

  • Jerusalem crisis: Hamas fires rockets, Israel begins military campaign

    Days of tension in Jerusalem escalated into an exchange of fire on Monday, as Hamas fired dozens of rockets toward Israel and the Israeli military responded with strikes of its own and said it was preparing for a military operation that could last several days.Why it matters: This is the first time Hamas has fired rockets at Jerusalem since 2014, and it's the most serious escalation between the Israelis and Palestinians in many months. It comes during the most sensitive days on the calendar — the last days of Ramadan and the Jerusalem Day commemoration on Monday — and as political crises roil both the Israeli and Palestinian governments.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."All the ministers and security officials in the meeting agreed we can't keep quiet after missiles were fired on Jerusalem."A minister from Israel's Security Cabinet to Axios following Monday's meeting.Driving the news: Starting early Monday morning, Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, one of the holiest sites for both Muslims and Jews. Around 300 Palestinians were wounded, with 10 in critical condition.Those clashes followed days of protests over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families from a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem to make way for Jewish settlers. Israel's Supreme Court delayed its decision on the evictions on Sunday.After a tense phone call Sunday evening between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, Israel started taking steps to de-escalate the situation.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the closure of the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors and later ordered the rerouting of an annual nationalist parade so that it would not pass through the Muslim Quarter and the Damascus Gate, two potential flashpoints in the Old City of Jerusalem.But the militant group Hamas gave Israel an ultimatum on Monday afternoon, threatening military action if all Israeli police didn't leave the al-Aqsa Mosque compound by 11am ET.Minutes after the deadline expired, Hamas fired rockets from Gaza toward Jerusalem — around 50 miles away. Hamas then fired another 40 rockets toward Israeli towns close to Gaza. The Israeli air force retaliated with strikes in Gaza and said it had killed three Hamas operatives. Gaza health officials said 20 Palestinians were killed, including nine children.What to watch: The Israeli Security Cabinet convened for an emergency meeting and decided on a wider response, which Israeli military officials said would be wide-ranging and could last several days.The latest:State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. condemned the attacks on Israel "in the strongest terms" and recognized Israel's right to defend itself. Price called on all parties to seek to de-escalate the situation."The terror organizations in Gaza crossed a red line when they fired missiles to Jerusalem," Netanyahu said. "Israel will retaliate strongly. The current confrontation could take some time."The big picture: The current escalation comes amid deep political crises on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides.It complicates the efforts of Netanyahu rivals Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett to form an alternative government as soon as this week to oust the prime minister, who was unable to form a government of his own after elections in March.Monday's violence led Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra'am Islamist party — an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood and sister movement of Hamas — to suspend coalition talks.Lapid and Bennett have been trying to convince Ra'am to support their alternative government, while Netanyahu also met Abbas on Sunday in an attempt to convince him not to join the alternative government.Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas postponed long-awaited parliamentary elections that had been scheduled for May 22.Between the lines: Abbas blamed alleged Israeli obstruction in canceling the vote, which he was in danger of losing, and later backed the Palestinians who were confronting Israeli police in Jerusalem.Hamas, meanwhile, is trying to win popular support in Jerusalem and the West Bank by backing the protests in Jerusalem and firing rockets from Gaza.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Israel to ramp up deadly assault on Gaza as rockets rain down

    The conflict in the heart of the Middle East is flaring up yet again, with almost 30 Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip and at least two in southern Israel.

  • Israel airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinians say

    Eyewitness video shows the white contrails of Israel's missile defense system cutting across the sky, then moving to intercept Palestinian rockets fired from the Gaza Strip on Monday. Islamist militants fired a barrage of rockets toward Jerusalem and southern Israel in what the Palestinian Hamas group said was punishment for violent confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters.The rockets triggered air raid warnings, sending Israeli schoolchildren into bomb shelters.There were no immediate reports of casualties from the rocket fire in Israel.Retaliation from Israel was swift.In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 20 people, including nine children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory.Some of the injured were brought to this hospital in northern Gaza, where a child cried out in pain and a woman who lost her husband screamed as she followed his body out of the hospital.Israel's military said it carried out strikes against armed groups, rocket launchers and military posts in Gaza after militants there crossed what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "red line" by firing on the Jerusalem area for the first time since a 2014 war."The terrorist organizations crossed a red line on Jerusalem Day and attacked us, on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Israel will respond very forcefully."U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all sides to take steps to reduce tensions."Needless to say we are very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza. Very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we are seeing now, that need to stop, need to stop immediately."Tensions have been rising for weeks in Jerusalem.Jewish groups are trying to evict Palestinian residents from a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city. As Israel celebrated "Jerusalem Day" earlier on Monday with marches marking its capture of eastern sections of the holy city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, violence erupted at the Al Aqsa mosque, Islam's third most sacred site.The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

  • Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday, raising the death toll in two days to 30 Palestinians and three Israelis, with Israel carrying out multiple air strikes in Gaza and the Islamist militant group firing rockets at Tel Aviv. Israelis ran for shelters in communities more than 70 km (45 miles) up the coast amid sounds of explosions as Israeli interceptor missiles streaked into the sky.

  • Video shows Iron Dome interceptors filling the sky as more than 100 rockets rain down on Israel

    Hamas unleashed a barrage of rockets on Israel, putting Israel's Iron Dome defense system to the test amid rising tensions.

  • Israel plays for time on flashpoint Jerusalem evictions

    Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police in East Jerusalem on Sunday.Protesters threw stones and lit fires as police officers on horseback used stun grenades to repel them.They are just the latest incidences of violence in the city, which has seen tensions escalate during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.One of the issues fueling the anger is the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood by Jewish settlers.The case was put on hold on Sunday for several weeks after Israel's Attorney General secured a deferment of the High Court hearing scheduled for Monday. A lower court had ruled in favor of Jewish settlers' claim to the land. Palestinian Nabil Kurd welcomed the delay to the case:"I'm very optimistic because of the court's decision, because the legal system is not able to reach a decision in this case. And the reason is because deep inside they know that this land is Arab Palestinian and the papers have been forged."But one Israeli who identified himself as Yaakov said it should go ahead:"I think it's a disgrace that after two weeks of brutal violence against Jews in the neighbourhood - unprovoked - that the court has decided to reward their violence, to reward their terrorism and to delay the ruling."Tensions are expected to remain high over the coming days despite growing international calls for calm.On Monday, Israel will mark Jerusalem Day - its annual celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war.The status of the city is highly contested - Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel views all of the city as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed in a move that has not won international recognition.

  • IDF Strikes at Gaza Targets as Over 200 Rockets Fired at Israel

    The Israel Defense Forces said on May 11 that more than 200 rockets had been fired toward Israel from Gaza. In response, they said 140 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets had been hit overnight, killing “15 terrorists”.Quds News said 24 civilians were killed in the Strip.The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon remained on red alert on Tuesday morning. The Barzilai Medical Center there said it was treating 19 people wounded in strikes.The strikes came after days of tension and clashes around the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, in which hundreds of Palestinians were injured. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful

  • Hamas fires rockets at Jerusalem after clashes at mosque; Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

    Palestinian militants launched dozens of rockets from Gaza and Israel unleashed new air strikes against them early Tuesday, in an escalation triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem and days of clashes at an iconic mosque in the holy city.

  • Security camera captures rockets fired from Gaza

    Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward the Jerusalem area and southern Israel, carrying out a threat to punish Israel for violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem.The Gaza health ministry said nine Palestinians, including three children, were killed "in a series of strikes in northern Gaza." It did not explicitly blame Israel for the deaths, in an area that has been a staging ground for militants' cross-border rocket attacks.Rocket sirens sounded in Jerusalem, in nearby towns and in communities near Gaza minutes after the expiry of an ultimatum from the enclave's ruling Hamas Islamist group demanding Israel stand down forces in the al Aqsa mosque compound and another flashpoint in the holy city.Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that on Monday, at least six of the 45 rockets fired from Gaza were launched towards Jerusalem's outskirts, where a house was hit. No casualties were reported.He said Israel had carried out an air strike in northern Gaza against Hamas militants and was looking into reports that children were killed.

