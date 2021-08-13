24 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Aug. 13—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

John Batovsky, 6643 Willow Bend Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin (direct).

Kody Kidwell, 1517 1/2 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Alejandro Lopez-Pastor, 1274 Chesterdale Road, Apt. A, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Miquel L. Shavers, 411 Mars Drive, Apt. A, Trenton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Larissa S. Dyson, 5134 Franklin Park St., Mason; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Tristan Jesse Walter Garrison, 5734 Wayne Milford Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault and one count of aggravated burglary.

Wesley T. Green, 2211 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

Felipe Alberto Giraldi-Santos, 50 Providence Drive, Apt. 11, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of theft (direct), and one count each of receiving stolen property and receiving stolen property (direct).

Shamari N. Pullen, 130 Fer Don Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft and obstructing official business.

Brandon M. Riddle, 3100 Andrew St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Catherine McQueen, 3783 Riverdowns Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), tampering with records (direct), grand theft by deception (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Yachin Tzion Banks, 709 Charles St., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

Tyler M. Pucke, 9174 Wintergreen Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Reyes Samano, 110 Princeton Square Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of rape (direct), and one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Carlos Robles, 7547 W. 61 St., Apt. 2, Argo, Il.; indicted on three count each of rape (direct) and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jenni Moore, 5699 Walt Paner Road, West Harrison, In.; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, petty theft and possessing criminal tools.

Charles Lloyd Jones, 2024 Wayne Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brock Isaiah Smith, 6754 Oak Bark Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Carrie Lee Hoefler, 9102 Reading Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business.

Ronnie Lee McNeil, 500 Cincinnati Ave., Apt. 28, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Gabriel Benjamin Kuster, 33 W. Skyline Drive, Apt. 2, Madison, In.; indicted on one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, attempted tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

William D. Culver, 33 Lewis St., McDonough, Ga.; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brent E. Napier, 904 Lake Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Debbie K. Riggs, 19747 Monroeville Heights, Salineville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.