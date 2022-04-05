Apr. 5—These 24 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Joshua Jones, 26, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.

Katie Sadgebury, 44, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Max S. Patten, 43: breaking and entering.

Stephanie M. Fulco, 26, of Urbana: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Craig E. Combs, 37, of Springfield: burglary.

Dakodah Smith, 20: robbery.

Brandon L. Mercurio, 26: robbery, failure to comply with order of signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.

Justice Lemaster, 23: robbery, receiving stolen property.

Arael R. Perez, 43, of Springfield: kidnapping, felonious assault.

William J. Bryan, 44, of Springfield: four counts of violating a protection order, menacing by stalking, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Katie L. Brown, 19, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Matthew D. Goodridge, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Charles M. Reed, 48, of New Carlisle: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons under disability.

John C. Stumbo II, 38, of Medway: four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

James P. Steam, 48: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.

Kierstan M. Reed, 25, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Ricky L. Ferryman, 47, of Springfield: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Ryan C. Deards, 36, of Springfield: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Quovada S. Bass, 26, of Columbus: three counts of having weapons under disability.

Dagja'Wan D. Sutton, 19, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.

Ji'Yah T. C. Rose, 18, of Springfield: improperly discharging a firearm at or in a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in motor vehicle.

Jeffrey Potter, 28, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephana D. Akram, 33, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Lamont A. Walton, 47, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.