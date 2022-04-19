Apr. 19—These 24 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Joshua Ivory, 34: aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 26, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Seth A. Vanhoosier, 28, of St. Paris: aggravated possession of drugs.

Darian C. Rossitto, 29, of Springfield: theft of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel York, 36, of Gettysburg, Ohio: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 32, of New Carlisle: domestic violence.

Patrick R. Miller, 32, of Springfield: kidnapping, felonious assault.

Thoms J. Smart, 32, of Springfield: three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

James Gill, 41, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tyson J. White, 42, of Springfield: three counts of forgery.

James Holland, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey T. Potter Jr., 29: burglary.

Brian K. Toner, 33, of Springfield: two counts of carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.

Deairco M. Wilson, 31, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Andrew R. Gwinn, 32, of Springfield: assault.

Christopher L. Bates, 33: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Robert Finch, 42, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Jayson W. McHenry, 28, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Nathen Brogan, 18: unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jack L. Wooten, 18, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Salik Ka-Shane, 19, of Springfield: abduction, domestic violence.

Jaimie Miller, 60, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.

Malcum McIlroy, 28, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Jaime Cabrera, 36, of New Carlisle: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.