The 24% return this week takes Comstock Holding Companies' (NASDAQ:CHCI) shareholders five-year gains to 226%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) stock is up an impressive 226% over the last five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 29% in thirty days.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Comstock Holding Companies moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Comstock Holding Companies share price is up 192% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 129% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 43% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.45.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Comstock Holding Companies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 27% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Comstock Holding Companies better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Comstock Holding Companies has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

