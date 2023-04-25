Just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Fulton Street on reports of a shooting.

Currently, 24 Shreveport Police units are on the scene of the shooting, and one has been transported to Ochsner LSU Health.

Louisiana State Police are also on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 24 Shreveport Police units are on scene of a shooting