Are there any states in the United States where you can comfortably retire without a million dollars?

The answer is yes. To find every state where retirement costs less than $50,000 per year, GOBankingRates referenced data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and the cost of living index data for 2022 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Estimated annual spending was also included across five necessity categories: groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health.

Here are the 24 states where your retirement will cost less than $50,000 a year.

North Carolina

Annual expenditures: $49,899

Annual grocery cost: $4,394

Annual housing cost: $9,348

Annual utilities cost: $3,737

Annual transportation cost: $3,734

Annual health cost: $7,670

Wisconsin

Annual expenditures: $49,795

Annual grocery cost: $4,385

Annual housing cost: $8,860

Annual utilities cost: $4,054

Annual transportation cost: $3,906

Annual health cost: $8,211

Kentucky

Annual expenditures: $49,482

Annual grocery cost: $4,205

Annual housing cost: $8,029

Annual utilities cost: $4,160

Annual transportation cost: $4,320

Annual health cost: $5,554

South Dakota

Annual expenditures: $49,273

Annual grocery cost: $4,690

Annual housing cost: $9,650

Annual utilities cost: $3,521

Annual transportation cost: $3,787

Annual health cost: $6,650

South Carolina

Annual expenditures: $49,169

Annual grocery cost: $4,510

Annual housing cost: $8,476

Annual utilities cost: $4,337

Annual transportation cost: $3,730

Annual health cost: $6,735

New Mexico

Annual expenditures: $49,013

Annual grocery cost: $4,434

Annual housing cost: $9,182

Annual utilities cost: $3,513

Annual transportation cost: $4,046

Annual health cost: $7,093

Louisiana

Annual expenditures: $48,804

Annual grocery cost: $4,380

Annual housing cost: $9,006

Annual utilities cost: $3,423

Annual transportation cost: $3,963

Annual health cost: $7,079

Illinois

Annual expenditures: $48,283

Annual grocery cost: $4,430

Annual housing cost: $8,517

Annual utilities cost: $3,635

Annual transportation cost: $4,341

Annual health cost: $6,918

Wyoming

Annual expenditures: $48,230

Annual grocery cost: $4,641

Annual housing cost: $8,559

Annual utilities cost: $3,235

Annual transportation cost: $4,013

Annual health cost: $6,749

Texas

Annual expenditures: $48,230

Annual grocery cost: $4,061

Annual housing cost: $8,798

Annual utilities cost: $4,027

Annual transportation cost: $3,791

Annual health cost: $6,664

Michigan

Annual expenditures: $48,074

Annual grocery cost: $4,119

Annual housing cost: $8,424

Annual utilities cost: $3,878

Annual transportation cost: $4,050

Annual health cost: $6,854

Ohio

Annual expenditures: $47,918

Annual grocery cost: $4,452

Annual housing cost: $7,821

Annual utilities cost: $3,698

Annual transportation cost: $3,959

Annual health cost: $6,861

Nebraska

Annual expenditures: $47,918

Annual grocery cost: $4,380

Annual housing cost: $8,621

Annual utilities cost: $3,415

Annual transportation cost: $4,058

Annual health cost: $7,269

Arkansas

Annual expenditures: $47,240

Annual grocery cost: $4,169

Annual housing cost: $8,091

Annual utilities cost: $3,823

Annual transportation cost: $3,771

Annual health cost: $5,765

Tennessee

Annual expenditures: $47,031

Annual grocery cost: $4,245

Annual housing cost: $8,486

Annual utilities cost: $3,678

Annual transportation cost: $3,713

Annual health cost: $6,320

West Virginia

Annual expenditures: $46,927

Annual grocery cost: $4,439

Annual housing cost: $7,146

Annual utilities cost: $3,701

Annual transportation cost: $4,563

Annual health cost: $7,157

Indiana

Annual expenditures: $46,875

Annual grocery cost: $4,214

Annual housing cost: $8,040

Annual utilities cost: $4,078

Annual transportation cost: $3,857

Annual health cost: $6,714

Iowa

Annual expenditures: $46,510

Annual grocery cost: $4,475

Annual housing cost: $7,427

Annual utilities cost: $3,674

Annual transportation cost: $3,931

Annual health cost: $7,030

Missouri

Annual expenditures: $46,458

Annual grocery cost: $4,290

Annual housing cost: $8,299

Annual utilities cost: $3,717

Annual transportation cost: $3,767

Annual health cost: $6,489

Georgia

Annual expenditures: $46,197

Annual grocery cost: $4,254

Annual housing cost: $7,853

Annual utilities cost: $3,541

Annual transportation cost: $3,684

Annual health cost: $6,650

Alabama

Annual expenditures: $45,936

Annual grocery cost: $4,389

Annual housing cost: $7,229

Annual utilities cost: $3,948

Annual transportation cost: $3,689

Annual health cost: $6,299

Kansas

Annual expenditures: $45,623

Annual grocery cost: $4,214

Annual housing cost: $7,385

Annual utilities cost: $3,843

Annual transportation cost: $3,922

Annual health cost: $7,058

Oklahoma

Annual expenditures: $44,737

Annual grocery cost: $4,214

Annual housing cost: $7,292

Annual utilities cost: $3,729

Annual transportation cost: $3,730

Annual health cost: $6,411

Mississippi

Annual expenditures: $44,320

Annual grocery cost: $4,155

Annual housing cost: $7,001

Annual utilities cost: $3,490

Annual transportation cost: $3,771

Annual health cost: $6,868

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 24 States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $50,000 a Year