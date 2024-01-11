24 to watch in 2024: Daniel Cameron staying active in GOP politics

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Daniel Cameron, former Kentucky attorney general and Republican gubernatorial candidate, and the new CEO of the 1792 Exchange, a nonprofit that opposes “woke capitalism” and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, policies.

Background: Cameron, 38, became the first Black person to be independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky when he won the 2019 attorney general’s race. Cameron won a 12-way Republican primary to become the 2023 GOP nominee for Kentucky governor, though he’d ultimately lose the general election to the Democratic incumbent, Andy Beshear. After leaving office, the 1792 Exchange announced he’d become the group’s next CEO. Cameon and his wife Makeze have one child and a second on the way.

Why 2024 will be notable: Despite his loss to Beshear, Cameron remains one of the most recognizable names in Republican politics in the commonwealth, and his new role at the 1792 Exchange will ensure he remains visible and connected in GOP circles. Former President Donald Trump once deemed Cameron a “star,” and endorsed his bid for governor. With rampant speculation about if U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell will seek reelection in 2026, Cameron’s name is likely to stay in the mix.

Why do you think he will be successful in 2024? “Daniel Cameron will continue to be a national talent for the Republican Party and the conservative movement in 2024 and beyond,” Republican operative Scott Jennings said. “I suspect we haven’t seen the last of him as he’s impressed a lot of people. My bet is he will continue to find ways to raise his profile and remain engaged in the party and across Kentucky. Big heart, big future.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you or your organization? “2024 is an important year as I’ll embark on a new chapter as the CEO of 1792 Exchange, where I will continue my fight against the anti-American ESG agenda that threatens to take over our corporations and change the fabric of our country,” Cameron said. “We must end ESG’s march through our institutions and restore those values which built American freedom and prosperity. I’m committed to doing that in Kentucky and across the country in 2024 and beyond.”