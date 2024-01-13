24 to watch in 2024: Lexington director will lead city’s first expansion in decades

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Jim Duncan, Director of Planning Services for Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

Background: As the longtime director of planning for the city of Lexington, Duncan and his staff will be overseeing an expansion area master plan for more than 2,800 acres that will eventually be added to the city’s growth boundary. It’s the first time since 1996 the city has added land to the boundary. The master plan will decide what types of development can go where. In addition, a major update of the city’s zoning ordinances and new design standards for streets will be voted on in 2024.

Why 2024 will be notable: In addition to overseeing an expansion area master plan, which must be completed by the end of 2024, Duncan and his staff will also be overseeing the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan, which determines what types of development can go where across the city. That’s on top of overseeing zoning changes and approval of development plans.

Why do you think he will be successful in 2024? “As Director of Planning, Jim will be overseeing the first major expansion of our (urban service boundary) in 27 years, a major undertaking and something we absolutely have to get right,” said Vice Mayor Dan Wu. “Planning is at the heart of determining how we develop as a city and key to solving our housing issues and I’m glad we have Director Duncan, along with Commissioner Keith Horn, leading this crucial team.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you and your organization? “This year, the planning commission and staff will put together a master plan for the development of the 2,800 acres that have been identified for expansion of the urban service area — the part of the county where development is encouraged,” Duncan said. “There will be opportunities for additional public input. In addition, the planning commission and staff will develop our complete streets design standards. The goal of our Complete Streets Action Plan is to make our city’s streets safe, easy to use and welcoming for people who walk, bike, drive, or take public transportation.”