24 to watch in 2024: Lexington leader Devine Carama wants to build on violence reduction

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Devine Carama, director of ONE Lexington, a program that works within the Lexington mayor’s office.

Background: ONE Lexington is a local advocacy group with the mission of reducing gun violence in the community, particularly among the youth. Carama was named the director in 2021, replacing Laura Hatfield.

Carama’s work before and after taking over as director of ONE Lexington has generated news, but he’s become a more prominent member of the community as his intervention efforts have helped Lexington stem the tide in gun violence. In 2023 the city reported 25 homicides, which is 19 fewer than the record-setting year of 2022. There were also fewer non-fatal shootings in 2023 compared to 2022 — 82 in 2023 and 119 in 2022, according to Lexington police data.

Carama is also an award winning hip-hop artist. He is a five-time Lexington Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and the first hip-hop artist from Kentucky to receive an Emmy Award after winning an Emmy for News Production — Image or Campaign at the 2022 Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards. He’s also worked with the NBA to produce a rap video as part of an all-star campaign for Damian Lillard.

Most recently, Carama was featured on Good Morning America after a clip of him teaching a lesson to children went viral on TikTok.

Devine Carama and volunteers with ONE Lexington helped a family impacted by gun violence move to a new location in Lexington, KY, Mar. 1, 2023.

Why 2024 will be notable: In 2024, Carama wants to continue the work ONE Lexington has done — putting on events for the community and hosting a coat drive at the end of the year.

This year is also the 20th year of Carama’s career as a recording artist. In February he is releasing his first book, titled, “Pages Full of Rhymes.”

Carama will also be releasing a new album, the fourth version of Kingtucky. Carama said his music career is now focused towards his work of ONE Lexington instead of pursuing fame and notoriety.

Why do you think he will be successful? Mayor Linda Gorton says she’s proud of Carama for earning the community’s trust and respect in his current role.

“I am so proud of the violence prevention work Devine, One Lexington, and the many community volunteers they have engaged are doing, and thankful for the progress we have made,” Gorton said. “That progress has come through a lot of hard work, including one-on-one mentoring, crisis response, and neighborhood engagement. Devine has been working with young people for many years. He has earned the community’s respect and trust, and that shows in One Lexington’s results.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you and your organization? Carama says his faith has been a big part of his work and even though he has spent a lot of time as a musician, he’s pursuing “the bigger fight.”

“What my adult life has taught me is just to be obedient to whatever God calls you to do,” Carama said. “So for me, if you ask me where I’m going to be a year from now, I don’t know, but I do believe my current work is obviously through ONE Lexington, continuing to address this issue holistically.”

“I think now it’s less of me pursuing this music career and how can I use this music to be a part of the bigger fight, which is bringing people together for community,” Carama said.

Devine Carama holds his Emmy at the 2022 Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday, July 30, 2022.