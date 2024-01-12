24 to watch in 2024: What Lexington restaurant designer sees in local dining

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Rebecca Burnworth, architect, designer, local restaurant owner.

Background: Owner of Burnworth Design for 10 years, she’s been the secret sauce behind many successful Lexington restaurants and bars, including several in the Distillery District such as Goodfellas, Ethereal, Crank & Boom and now her own District 7 Social Hall. She and her husband, Eric, also own The Stave in Millville.

Why 2024 will be notable: As someone who has revamped many an old building, Burnworth is no stranger to change. And she sees 2024 as a year of reinvention, not just for herself but for many in and out of the restaurant business. “So many friends are just trying to regroup, refocus on what they do best,” she said. She admits to “geeking out” about AI, digital transformation and content creation (her office has had a content creation studio she rents out to entrepreneurs.)

She’s working with a marketing team on how best to rebrand what she loves doing. “I’m trying to figure what’s next and I have a feeling it lies in creation of new spaces for gathering. What’s the space look like where we can create happiness and memories?”

Rebecca Burnworth and her husband Eric own District 7 Social Hall in the Distillery District on Manchester as well as The Stave in Millville, popular stops for bourbon tourists.

Why do you think she will be successful? Cathy May, a Realtor with LexRealty who has worked with Burnworth on home renovations and other projects, predicted that Burnworth will be on the forefront of whatever is coming next.

“Adaptability is her greatest strength,” May said. “She saw the Bourbon Trail blowing up and put a restaurant (The Stave) right there between Woodford Reserve and Castle & Key. She saw what was happening at the Distillery District and put a restaurant (District 7 Social) down there that’s entirely different from what anybody else is doing but pulling ideas that have worked in other places. She puts her spin on it and it becomes just what Lexington needs.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you and your organization? Burnworth is working on developing her restaurants as as “destinations” as bookends for bourbon tourist and other travelers and plans to expand those concepts.

