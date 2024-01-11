24 to watch in 2024: Meet the man who will oversee a busy Lexington council this year

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Dan Wu, vice mayor of Lexington.

Background: In his second year leading the 15-member Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, Wu will handle a new budget, multiple housing issues including a controversial ban on source of income discrimination and a possible overhaul of code enforcement rules. Wu, a political newcomer who bested better known candidates to become vice mayor in 2022, is also a possible contender for mayor if current Mayor Linda Gorton decides not to seek a third and final term in 2026.

Why 2024 will be notable: In 2023, Wu and five other members of the council were freshmen. The council will likely be busier in 2024 with more council-led initiatives focusing on housing, planning, growth and sustainability. The city is also looking at finding a new city government center.

Why do you think he will be successful in 2024? “There is quite the learning curve for anyone coming on to council but especially in the role of Vice Mayor and Dan exceeded that challenge,” said Councilwoman Kathy Plomin, a longtime council member. “Dan is fair, balanced and thoughtful in his decision making and offers much transparency and due diligence. This year Dan will lead the way as we look at potential contentious issues such as the income discrimination issue regarding landlords ‘acceptance of Section 8 applications. Also, on the horizon is banning pet stores from selling cats and dogs. The city is also accelerating its efforts to locate a new city hall downtown.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you and your organization? “2024 will be an interesting year for Lexington as we create our Urban Growth Management Master Plan and determine how we will grow as a city in the years and decades to come. For me personally as vice mayor, I now have a year under my belt and I’m looking forward to working on some personal legislative priorities such as medical debt relief, sustainability initiatives, and of course, tackling our housing crisis,” Wu said.

Dan Wu makes his remarks after his inauguration as Lexington’s vice mayor, December 30, 2022.