24 to watch in 2024: Woman who turned the tide of KY election has a lot more to say

The Lexington Herald-Leader is profiling 24 individuals this month that you should be keeping an eye on in 2024. The selected group represents a cross-section of industries, political parties, missions and the state itself. We believe each is notable for their contributions to Kentucky, as well as their plans for the next 12 months.

Who: Hadley Duvall, Owensboro native and senior at Midway University.

Background: In the eyes of many, Duvall changed the trajectory of the Kentucky Governor’s race this past summer with a heart-rending ad about Kentucky’s draconian abortion laws in light of her own sexual abuse, in which she was impregnated by her stepfather. She soon became an icon for sexual assault survivors across Kentucky.

Why 2024 will be notable: Duvall’s advocacy work will continue after she graduates next spring with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She plans on returning to school for a master’s degree in social work, and continuing to speak whenever and wherever she is needed. She started making news early in the new year. On Jan. 9, Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, filed “Hadley’s Law,” a bill to add exceptions such as rape and incest to Kentucky’s current abortion laws.

Why do you think she will be successful? “We couldn’t be prouder of Hadley Duvall,” said Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “She has spoken to a moment and movement that has sparked outrage and organizing from Henderson to Hazard and everywhere between.

“Hadley is the future of Kentucky, representing a new generation of voters that will change the commonwealth for the better.”

Why is 2024 such an important year for you or your organization? “2023 was like ‘breaking the ground’ for a new project,” she said. “I got some people’s attention, I made some noise, but we aren’t done there. 2024 has way more in store for me than I could ever imagine.”

