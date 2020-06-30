24 Winners of Oslo Business for Peace Award Call to Build Back Better Business in the Global South

- A joint call for building businessworthy action for the Global South

GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an open letter issued today, the American Chamber of Commerce in South China ("AmCham South China") President, Dr. Harley Seyedin along with 23 Oslo Business for Peace Award winners from 21 countries called to build back better business in the Global South in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With significant capital outflows, export barriers rising, and unemployment increasing, COVID-19 is widening the social and economic gap in the Global South.

Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate (Tunisia), Paul Polman, former Chairman of Unilever and Honorary Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (Netherlands), Sir Richard Branson, Founder and Chairman, Virgin Group (UK), and Harley Seyedin, President, Allelon Energy Systems, and President of AmCham South China (USA) are among the 24 international business leaders and signatories of the call to action working to address these challenges. These signatories are also past recipients of the Oslo Business for Peace Award – the highest award an individual business leader can receive, for their businessworthy accomplishments. The award is given by the Award Committee of Nobel Laureates in Peace and Economics to business leaders who ethically and responsibly solve societal problems that create value both for business and society.

Richard Branson with Business for Peace Award Business for Peace Foundation More

Richard Branson On the stage at Business for Peace Foundation More

The 24 signatories urgently call for:

1. Immediate debt cancellation and increased investment linked to a green and socially equitable recovery.

2. Increased global co-ordination, especially avoiding export barriers on personal protective equipment and maintaining fair and efficient markets for both the Global North and the South.

3. Investment in and support for SMEs, ensuring employment especially for underserved communities.

4. Global co-ordination on strategies for financial investment and income transfer to strengthen the participation of women in the economy and the job market.

5. Increased attention to racial harmony, integration and inclusion.