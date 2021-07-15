After 24 years of searching, parents are reunited with abducted son

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Guo Gangtang and Zhang Wenge never gave up hope that they would be reunited with their missing son, Guo Xinzhen — and after 24 years, their family is back together again.

When Xinzhen was two years old, he was abducted from outside his family's home south of Beijing, Inside Edition reports. Hundreds of volunteers tried to find the toddler, with no luck. Gangtang did everything he could to bring awareness to his son's case, and ended up riding 300,000 miles across China by motorcycle so he could visit every province and pass out flyers showing a picture of Xinzhen.

While he didn't track down Xinzhen, Gangtang did find other children who had been kidnapped, and reunited them with their families, China's state-run Xinhua News reports. Gangtang's dedication caught the attention of movie producers, who turned his story into the 2015 film Lost and Love. When the movie came out, he told reporters that it was "impossible" for him to stop searching for his son, and had no plans of ever giving up until he had been found.

DNA testing conducted earlier this year by China's Ministry of Public Service found a potential match to Xinzhen in the province next to where his parents live, and further testing revealed that it was him. Xinzhen, now 26 and a teacher, had a tearful reunion with his parents on Sunday.

You may also like

Newsmax host suggests vaccines are 'against nature' because some diseases are 'supposed to wipe out' people

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Family Reunited With Kidnapped Son After 24-Year Search

    A family in China’s Shandong province were reunited with their kidnapped son on July 11, after a 24-year search following his abduction from the family’s home in 1997, according to local police.The son of Guo Gangtang was 2-years-old when he was snatched by a woman out the front of their home in Lioacheng City. The Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security said officers were able to find the missing son in Henan province and confirm his identity using DNA evidence.Police hosted a reunion ceremony in the family’s hometown, which appears in this video published by the police bureau.The family’s story inspired the 2015 Andy Lau film Lost and Love. Credit: Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security via Storyful

  • Victoria Beckham Drops New Reebok Running Shoes and Stylish Monochromatic Workout Sets

    Victoria Beckham has re-imagined the Zig franchise with the Victoria Beckham x Reebok Zig Kinetica running shoe.

  • Kentucky and Baptist foster care agency settle dispute over LGBTQ language

    Kentucky has finalized its contract with a Baptist-affiliated foster care and adoption agency after months of dispute over whether to include language that expressly bans LGBTQ discrimination, the state announced Friday.

  • Heavy floods hit Western Europe, at least 42 dead, dozens missing

    At least 42 people have died and dozens of people were missing Thursday in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

  • 2 NYPD officers save French tourist's life after he collapsed

    A tourist from France survived a medical emergency on the streets of NYC thanks to two NYPD officers.

  • Brexit divorce bill is £3bn less than the EU’s estimate, says Treasury

    The UK owes the European Union £3bn less than it has asked for as part of the Brexit divorce bill, the Treasury has claimed, putting the two sides on a fresh collision course. Steve Barclay, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, confirmed on Thursday that the Exchequer’s current estimate of the UK’s contribution was set at £37.3bn. This is significantly below the figure produced by the bloc last week, which stood at approximately £40.8bn. The bill covers spending commitments made during the 47 ye

  • Olympic Jumper Vashti Cunningham Talks Training with Her Dad, NFL Alum Randall Cunningham

    "I think that that's probably the biggest blessing," the high jump athlete tells PEOPLE of being coached by her father, a former quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Pacific Rim leaders agree to step up COVID vaccine sharing

    Leaders of Asian Pacific nations agreed on Friday to step up COVID-19 vaccination sharing as China said it has pledged $3 billion in international aid to support coronavirus response efforts in developing countries. The virtual retreat for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin was held as the delta variant is spurring a spike in infections around the globe.

  • UN chief: World faces a `hurricane of humanitarian crises'

    The United Nations chief warned Friday that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price and is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanitarian needs are outpacing the ability of the United Nations and aid organizations to meet them, “turbocharged by the COVID-19 pandemic.” “The sheer scale of humanitarian needs have never been greater,” Guterres said.

  • At least 60 dead after parts of Europe see 2 months of rain in 2 days

    More than 60 people have died and dozens are missing in Germany and Belgium after heavy rainfall caused water to overtake streets, sweeping up cars and bringing down buildings, AP reports.Driving the news: Storms across parts of western Europe caused rivers and reservoirs to burst through the banks, triggering flash floods overnight.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt least 30 people died in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany’s most

  • Aerial Photos Show Massive Landslide in Flood-Hit German Town

    As the death toll from flooding in Germany passed 100, and more than a thousand people remained missing, striking aerial photos from the town of Erftstadt-Blessem showed the scale of devastation people were facing.Photos released by the Cologne district authority on July 16, and taken by the Rhein-Erft-Kreis district, show an entire section of a field having collapsed. A tweet said several people were missing, and that homes in the town had been undermined.Local officials told Die Welt that there had been fatalities. Credit: Rhein-Erft-Kreis via Storyful

  • Texas Republicans veer further right despite state’s demographic shifts

    Governor Greg Abbott appears to be filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires, even though those proposals are not popular with Texans Governor Greg Abbott is tacking hard right on immigration, voting rights, abortion and gun laws. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock From restricting voter access and politicizing the US-Mexico border to targeting transgender student athletes and further rolling back abortion rights, Texas’s current legislative agenda set by its governor, G

  • Restaurant owner who breached COVID group size rule fined $9,000

    An owner of a mala restaurant that was found to have two groups of patrons in breach of the maximum permissible group size of five persons was fined $9,000 on Thursday (15 July).

  • PHOTOS: Tornado rips through Barrie, Ont., damages homes and flips cars

    A powerful tornado ripped through a Barrie, Ontario neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Homes collapsed, roofs were damaged, cars flipped and several were injured in as the storm moved through the city.

  • Cozy Fall Scarves That Will Pull Your Whole Look Together

    When temperatures dip, these stylish picks have you covered.

  • Analysis-'Shuttle Diplomacy Gone Bad': How Japan's investing star became embroiled in Toshiba board dispute

    Hiromichi Mizuno's connections, spanning from the Japanese government to Harvard University, made him a guiding voice among climate-focused investors worldwide. Now those ties have placed his own conduct under scrutiny after an independent report focused on Mizuno's role in alleged collusion between the management of Toshiba Corp and Japan's trade ministry to block foreign investors from gaining board influence at the conglomerate. The revelations helped lead to the ouster of Toshiba’s chairman last month.

  • More than 125 people dead after devastating German floods

    More than 125 people have died in Germany and Belgium amid a rare flood event that has devastated the region, per AP. The latest: At least 63 people have died in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, including 12 residents at an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In North Rhine-Westphalia, state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that figure could rise.Authorities are trying to account f

  • This Cozy Austin Guest House Was Inspired by Bavarian Chalets

    You can never have too much gingham.

  • Why Is Simone Biles's Yurchenko Double Pike Vault So Groundbreaking? We Broke It Down

    Image Source: Getty / Emilee Chinn / Stringer In 2019, it was her amazing triple-double on floor and her double-twisting double backflip beam dismount - both now bearing her name - and in 2021, Simone Biles rocked the gymnastics world when debuting a new skill never before competed by a woman athlete: a Yurchenko double pike. You bet the skill is downright difficult!

  • Man charged after caught violating NYPD officer's food order

    A man has been charged with felony assault and criminal tampering after he was caught on video violating an NYPD officer's Chipotle order.