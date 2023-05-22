The 246-Foot ‘Kensho’ Just Won Motor Yacht of the Year at the World Superyacht Awards

It was clear from the very beginning that Admiral’s superyacht Kenshō was a winner. Shortly after it was unveiled in 2021, the 246-footer was crowned Robb Report’s Boat of the Week due to its disruptive design. Now, the rule breaker has earnt top honors at the World Superyacht Awards.

Kenshō was named Motor Yacht of the Year at Boat International’s prestigious event over the weekend. The 18th edition of the awards, which took place in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 20, saw an independent panel of esteemed judges vote via a secret ballot for the best vessels across 16 categories. Admiral’s flagship beat out the eight individual winners in the Semi-Displacement and Displacement Motor Yacht classes by quite a healthy margin to claim the coveted title.

Named after the Japanese term for being at one with nature, Kenshō features a reflective turquoise hull and elegant exterior lines by Azure Yacht Design and Archineers Berlin. Spread across four decks, the stylish interior by Jouin Manku is characterized by “smooth and organic shapes” and natural materials (teak, marble, onyx, and so on). Most notably, studio cofounder Sanjit Manku eschewed a conventional yachting layout in favor of high-volume spaces and vast sea views. The team also moved the engines to a special “tank” deck to create more space for guest cabins and amenities.

Inside Motor Yacht of the Year “Kenshō.”

Kenshō wasn’t the only vessel making waves on Saturday, of course. Vitters’ Alea was named Sailing Yacht of the Year. The 184-footer is equipped with a sleek hull and a distinctive reverse bow that ensures greater speed and efficiency on the high seas. The 90-year-old superyacht Marala also scored first place for Rebuilt Yachts. The 1930s behemoth served as both a family yacht and WWII warship before London designer Nathan Hutchins of Muza Labs treated her to a thoughtful modern makeover. The winner of the Refitted Yachts, meanwhile, was a revamped 208-foot schooner called Athos.

The 90-year-old superyacht “Marala.”

It’s almost time for Robb Report to honor the year’s finest vessels in our annual Best of the Best awards. Let’s see if Kenshō makes the cut again, shall we?

You can check out the full list of winners at Boat International’s World Superyacht Awards below.

Motor Yacht of the Year: Kenshō

Sailing Yacht of the Year: Alea

Rebuilt Yachts: Marala

Refitted Yachts: Athos

Sailing Yachts, 30m to 49.9m: Sørvind

Sailing Yachts, 50m and above: Alea

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts, 30m to 34.9m: Blue Jeans

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts, 35m to 41.9m: Rush

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts, 42m and above: Callisto

Displacement Motor Yachts 499GT and below, 30m to 39.9m: Unknown

Displacement Motor Yachts 499GT and below, 40m to 44.9m: Acala

Displacement Motor Yachts 499GT and below, 45m and above: Ocean Z

Displacement Motor Yachts, 500GT to 1,499GT: Come Together

Displacement Motor Yachts, 1,500GT and above: Kenshō

Voyager’s Award: V6

Legacy Award: Rahmi M.Koç

