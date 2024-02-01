24th annual memorial honors 88 victims of Alaska Airlines Flight 261 crash

About 100 people gathered at Hueneme Beach Park Wednesday to honor the 24th anniversary of Alaska Airlines Flight 261.

The flight's five crew members and 83 passengers died when the plane crashed in waters north of Anacapa Island on Jan. 31, 2000. The plane had been en route from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to San Francisco.

Every year, family and friends of the 88 victims travel to Port Hueneme to meet at the Memorial Sundial monument on the date. Wednesday's ceremony included music, recitals by family members and a reading of the names of the dead. The Port Hueneme High School band and the school's ROTC color guard were on hand along with local dignitaries and police officials.

After the names were read, Ventura County and U.S. Coast Guard airships conducted a flyover. At 4:22 p.m., the time the plane went down, a bell rang once to conclude the event.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 24th annual memorial honors Alaska Airlines Flight 261 victims