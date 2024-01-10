24th Street sidewalk project begins

Jan. 10—After almost two years of planning and design, work on a project to install sidewalks along 24th Street is finally underway.

The project, which includes building sidewalks along the north side of 24th Street from 14th Avenue to 23rd Avenue, is intended to help increase pedestrian safety, specifically school children walking to and from Magnolia Middle School.

The city of Meridian was awarded a Transportation Alternatives Program grant, called TAP grants, in March 2022 to help fund the work. TAP grants are administered through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, although the funds themselves come from the federal government.

The grant will pay up to $788,671, with the city responsible for 20% of the project's cost. At the time, Public Works Director David Hodge estimated the total project would cost roughly $1 million, or about $100,000 per block.

The City Council in September 2023 awarded the project to Simmons Erosion Control at a total cost of $715,237.25, which is significantly lower than the initial estimate. The engineering firm Neel-Schaffer is managing the project.

