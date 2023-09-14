25,000 ecstasy pills found in man’s car after chase with deputies, Georgia cops say

After chasing a man by car and on foot, Georgia deputies say they discovered plastic bags that appeared to be filled with colorful candy.

Douglas County officials estimated the bags contained 25,000 ecstasy pills, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Don’t bring that foolishness to Douglas County,” sheriff Tim Pounds said in the release.

A deputy attempted to pull over a Mississippi man for a traffic violation on the interstate, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in the Sept. 12 release.

The man fled in a blue “souped-up” Dodge Challenger, and a chase ensued, deputies say.

The deputy lost sight of the car but continued monitoring the area. When he saw the car re-enter the interstate, he pursued again, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say the driver attempted to flee, but the deputy executed a PIT maneuver, which forces a car to abruptly turn sideways and come to a stop.

A foot chase ensued when the man got out of the car and ran, deputies say, but he was quickly taken into custody. The driver is a resident of Durant, Mississippi, according to Douglas County arrest records.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they recovered cash and an estimated 25,000 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. Ecstasy is also known as molly or MDMA.

Douglas County is west of Atlanta.

