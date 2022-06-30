$25,000 reward being offered in robbery of Jacksonville USPS mail carrier

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred on June 28, 2022, at 6:40 p.m. at the 800 block of Palermo Road in Jacksonville, Florida.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inch tall, weighs 150-160 pounds, with a medium-length hairstyle. The suspect is described as wearing a dark-colored hoodie (possibly dark grey or black), a black shirt with red on it, and black shorts with a red stripe on each side.

Postal inspectors are also searching for a vehicle connected with the armed robbery of the mail carrier. The vehicle is described as an older model, gray Nissan Altima.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking the public not apprehend this person yourself and to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement). Reference Case No. 3760282.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

